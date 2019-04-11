Log in
CEVA LOGISTICS AG

(CEVA)
CEVA Logistics : and Goodpack celebrate the launch of TYRECUBE in Singapore

04/11/2019


EQS Group-Media / 11.04.2019 / 07:00

Singapore, 11 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics and Goodpack, which operates the world's largest fleet of Intermediate Bulk Containers, have celebrated the official launch of TYRECUBE. TYRECUBE is a patented collapsible and stackable container, providing an innovative method of moving tyres worldwide.

Strategically located in the eastern side of Singapore at TYRECUBE parent company Goodpack's Innovation Lab, major automotive companies were invited to witness TYRECUBE's Innovation and Customer Experience Centre. The launch allowed guests to inspect and understand TYRECUBE's capabilities in automation and digitalization across the tyre supply chain. They were able to see how it can help them achieve efficiency gains in plants and distribution centers with superior track and trace capabilities. At the same time it can provide flexible distribution solutions with lesser lead times and show how to lower CO2 emissions in the tyre supply chain.

Madhubhaskar Thirkode, Director Global Tyre Sub-sector at CEVA Logistics, says: "The trend in the tyre industry is more and more towards automated systems. Digitalization of the supply chain is the future and TYRECUBE initiatives are focused on addressing this fact. Warehousing and distribution solutions of the future have to be more efficient and help customers better sell their products. Such efficient distribution solutions are achieved with TYRECUBE which can be applied right from the production line all the way to the end customer."

Michael Liew, Deputy CEO of Goodpack, says: "As a trusted supply chain solutions partner, Goodpack is continuously innovating and evolving to serve the needs of the supply chain of the future. What CEVA Logistics and Goodpack have put together will be a revolutionary solution for the finished tyre industry. The industry has been operating the same way for decades, it is not sustainable given today's challenges such as blue collar worker dependency, reduction of carbon footprint, and lack of traceability. We believe, TYRECUBE is the answer to achieving efficiency and productivity gain in the industry. We are happy to host the TYRECUBE team in our new Goodpack Global Lab. 'Seeing is believing' and watching the ideas come alive at the lab is amazing. We are looking forward to a long term, fruitful partnership with CEVA Logistics."

 

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0052

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381



CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.


Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
Key word(s): Special Topics

End of Corporate News

798475  11.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
