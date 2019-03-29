Log in
CEVA LOGISTICS AG

(CEVA)
CEVA Logistics : appoints Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management

03/29/2019

EQS Group-News: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CEVA Logistics AG appoints Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management

29.03.2019 / 07:00

Singapore, 28 March, 2019 - In a move which further strengthens its management team, CEVA Logistics has appointed Renee Toh as its Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management. Effective April 2019 and based in Singapore, Renee will report directly to CEVA's Global Head of Ocean, Bertrand Simion.

Renee brings extensive industry and operational experience to her new role and has a strong background in ocean freight forwarding. With more than 20 years' experience, including working for both carriers and NVOCCs she joins CEVA from DHL Global Forwarding where she led a team of tradelane specialists.

"We are delighted to welcome Renee to this position where she will spearhead our procurement strategy and drive our tradelane management. With key individuals leading our dedicated product development, we are confident of its continued success as we further grow the business," says Bertrand Simion.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0052

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381



CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit
www.cevalogistics.com


End of Corporate News

793183  29.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 649 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 77,3 M
Debt 2019 1 081 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 22,61
P/E ratio 2020 17,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 656 M
Chart CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Duration : Period :
CEVA Logistics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Urbain Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Urs Watter Chairman
Nicolas Sartini COO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Serge Corbel Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cachat Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEVA LOGISTICS AG0.84%1 669
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG6.69%16 250
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 450
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD2.18%5 655
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 092
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 125
