CEVA Logistics : appoints Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management

EQS Group-News: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CEVA Logistics AG appoints Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management



29.03.2019 / 07:00





Singapore, 28 March, 2019 - In a move which further strengthens its management team, CEVA Logistics has appointed Renee Toh as its Global Head of Ocean Procurement & Tradelane Management. Effective April 2019 and based in Singapore, Renee will report directly to CEVA's Global Head of Ocean, Bertrand Simion.

Renee brings extensive industry and operational experience to her new role and has a strong background in ocean freight forwarding. With more than 20 years' experience, including working for both carriers and NVOCCs she joins CEVA from DHL Global Forwarding where she led a team of tradelane specialists.



"We are delighted to welcome Renee to this position where she will spearhead our procurement strategy and drive our tradelane management. With key individuals leading our dedicated product development, we are confident of its continued success as we further grow the business," says Bertrand Simion.

For additional information please contact:



Investors:

Pierre Benaich

SVP Investor Relations

pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com

+41 41 547 0048



Media:

Matthias Hochuli

Group Head of Marketing and Communications

matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com

+41 41 547 0052



Cathy Howe

Pilot Marketing

ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381







