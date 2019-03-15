Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CEVA Logistics AG    CEVA   CH0413237394

CEVA LOGISTICS AG

(CEVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CEVA Logistics : appoints Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Development Asia Pacific Sales and Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:05am EDT


EQS Group-Media / 15.03.2019 / 07:00

 

Baar, Switzerland, 15 March, 2019 - CEVA Logistics announces the appointment of Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Development (BD) Asia Pacific Sales and Marketing. Ludovic Rozan joins CEVA from CMA CGM. He will drive the growth agenda and growth budget in Asia in line with CEVA's Clusters, Business Lines and the sector strategies. Mr Rozan will report to CEVA's Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Binetti and he will be based in Hong Kong.

Ludovic Rozan will focus on supporting the Global and Regional BD leaders and sales teams in acquiring and developing new businesses across CEVA's accounts portfolio. He will lead a regional team and support the Anji-Ceva BD Organization.

In addition, he will work with Bertrand Simion, CEVA's Global Head of Ocean, in developing, building and implementing the Asia Program (on long Haul Asian routes including Intra-Asia) for both sales as well as Ocean procurement.

Ludovic Rozan brings with him a wealth of experience in BD and Trade Lane development in the international logistics industry, having 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles at CMA CGM and other companies. Being based in Hong Kong for several years prior to joining CEVA, for the past years serving as Head of Global Accounts & Commercial Development with CMA CGM, he has a vast knowledge of the regional markets.

 

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Bénaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 00 52

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381

 

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

 

 


Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
Key word(s): Special Topics

End of Corporate News

787927  15.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787927&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEVA LOGISTICS AG
02:05aCEVA LOGISTICS : appoints Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Dev..
EQ
03/11CEVA LOGISTICS : expands in eCommerce services
EQ
03/04CEVA LOGISTICS : expands global partnership with IKEA as it opens New York Distr..
EQ
02/27CEVA LOGISTICS : achieves revenue growth and significant net debt decrease in 20..
EQ
02/14CEVA LOGISTICS : CMA CGM launches its public tender offer for CEVA shares, the c..
AQ
02/13CEVA LOGISTICS : names Claus Svane Schmidt Head of LCL Product
EQ
02/12AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Acquires Customs Broker Vandegrift
DJ
02/04DSV's $4 billion Panalpina offer given shareholder cold shoulder
RE
02/04CEVA LOGISTICS : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for 2018
EQ
01/31CEVA LOGISTICS : Board Rejects Stock Buyout Bid by CMA CGM
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 649 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 77,3 M
Debt 2019 1 081 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
P/E ratio 2020 17,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 662 M
Chart CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Duration : Period :
CEVA Logistics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Urbain Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Urs Watter Chairman
Nicolas Sartini COO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Serge Corbel Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cachat Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEVA LOGISTICS AG0.17%1 643
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG4.47%15 766
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 441
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 607
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD3.87%5 544
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 300
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.