CEVA LOGISTICS AG
CEVA Logistics : implements 100th MATRIX(R) Warehouse Management System

10/01/2018 | 07:05am CEST

EQS Group-News: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CEVA Logistics implements 100th MATRIX(R) Warehouse Management System

01.10.2018 / 07:00

CEVA Logistics implements 100th MATRIX(R) Warehouse Management System

Baar, Switzerland, 1 October, 2018 - CEVA Logistics announces that it has successfully implemented its 100th customer on Matrix Warehouse Management System (WMS). MATRIX WMS is a proprietary, market leading solution incorporating proven business processes defined by CEVA Logistics' experts. It is a core element of the company's IT strategy of standardizing its systems application landscape. More than 80% of the new business wins are now on MATRIX WMS and further, more than 50 implementations are scheduled over the coming months.

The company's journey and paradigm shift in technology started in 2016. MATRIX WMS powered by JDA has been designed internally resulting in a unique, standardized solution with leading implementation time. Additional functionality and enhancements are continuously developed and rolled out seamlessly. MATRIX WMS is available in two versions: MATRIX WMS Express, a lean version, implemented in as short as three weeks, and MATRIX WMS Standard, a version with many additional features to support most customer needs, implemented typically in three months.

CEVA Logistics' warehouse management system works for all company sizes from start-ups up to large multinationals across multiple industries. In a single warehouse or a multi-user warehouse across the globe, MATRIX WMS executes the same processes from a single point of integration. It provides automated real-time information exchange to maintain visibility of inventory movements which in turn ensures comprehensive traceability.

Having a standardized solution allows CEVA Logistics to offer customers lower costs in implementing and maintaining the system. By default, it delivers CEVA Logistics' global best practices for warehousing, increases operational efficiency and visibility in warehouses as well as facilitating training of staff on the system. As it migrated customers to WMS Standard, CEVA Logistics is retiring many legacy systems in Contract Logistics. This results in lower development and maintenance costs.

"CEVA Logistics' MATRIX WMS offers unique components which differentiate us from our competitors," states Christophe Cachat, CEVA Logistics' Chief Information Officer. "It's the scope of the system in terms of functionality and process expertise and the short
implementation times which makes it so appealing to customers. The latest technology
is implemented into MATRIX WMS to provide our customers with superior solutions. At the same time, having a standard system greatly reduces our cost and supports our margin improvement," he adds.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
Matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 00 52

or

Pilot Marketing
Cathy Howe ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
London, UK
+44 20 8941 5381

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.


End of Corporate News

728895  01.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
