CEVA Logistics : renews partnership with Fincantieri in Italy

01/30/2019 | 01:05am EST


EQS Group-Media / 30.01.2019 / 07:00

CEVA Logistics renews partnership with Fincantieri in Italy

Milan, Italy 30 January, 2019 - CEVA Logistics has renewed its partnership with Fincantieri in Italy for an additional three years. Trieste-based Fincantieri is one of the world's top ten shipbuilders builds both commercial and military vessels. The two companies began working together 2005 and since 2015 CEVA has been responsible for moving components and parts used in shipbuilding to ten Fincantieri sites across Italy. It also manages product warehousing at two facilities.

As part of a new value-added program for Fincantieri, CEVA will now provide a full warehouse management service to the ship builder which will eliminate previous problems with multiple supplier deliveries to site and lack of traceability for materials being moved within Italy.

Says Emilio Baggio, CEVA's head of sales in Italy: "The growth and development of this contract with Fincantieri is testament to our team's commitment to delivering high end value-added services with cutting edge solutions which allow the customer to modernize and change the way he operates. This partnership originated as a pilot project and has grown over the years into the full service contract we see today".

A spokesperson for Fincantieri adds: "Our decision to renew for a further three years with CEVA is a direct result of the partnership our teams have built together. The long experience they have of our business means they truly understand our needs and frequently exceed our expectations. We are confident they will continue to offer us excellent and innovative services".

 

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0052

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381



CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 44,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.
 


Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG


End of Corporate News

770805  30.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
