

EQS Group-Media / 30.01.2019 / 07:00



CEVA Logistics renews partnership with Fincantieri in Italy



Milan, Italy 30 January, 2019 - CEVA Logistics has renewed its partnership with Fincantieri in Italy for an additional three years. Trieste-based Fincantieri is one of the world's top ten shipbuilders builds both commercial and military vessels. The two companies began working together 2005 and since 2015 CEVA has been responsible for moving components and parts used in shipbuilding to ten Fincantieri sites across Italy. It also manages product warehousing at two facilities.



As part of a new value-added program for Fincantieri, CEVA will now provide a full warehouse management service to the ship builder which will eliminate previous problems with multiple supplier deliveries to site and lack of traceability for materials being moved within Italy.



Says Emilio Baggio, CEVA's head of sales in Italy: "The growth and development of this contract with Fincantieri is testament to our team's commitment to delivering high end value-added services with cutting edge solutions which allow the customer to modernize and change the way he operates. This partnership originated as a pilot project and has grown over the years into the full service contract we see today".



A spokesperson for Fincantieri adds: "Our decision to renew for a further three years with CEVA is a direct result of the partnership our teams have built together. The long experience they have of our business means they truly understand our needs and frequently exceed our expectations. We are confident they will continue to offer us excellent and innovative services".

For additional information please contact:



Investors:

Pierre Benaich

SVP Investor Relations

pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com

+41 41 547 0048



Media:

Matthias Hochuli

Group Head of Marketing and Communications

matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com

+41 41 547 0052



Cathy Howe

Pilot Marketing

ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381