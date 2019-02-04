Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CEVA Logistics AG    CEVA   CH0413237394

CEVA LOGISTICS AG (CEVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSV's $4 billion offer for Panalpina gets shareholder cold shoulder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:25am EST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Danish logistics company DSV's $4 billion-plus (3 billion pounds) bid for Panalpina hit a roadblock on Monday when the Swiss freight forwarder's top shareholder rejected the offer, saying Panalpina should stick to its own "consolidator strategy".

Panalpina shares traded 8.5 percent lower at 163 Swiss francs by 0815 GMT, according to premarket indicators. They had risen more than a third this year on last month's DSV offer initially pitched at 170 Swiss francs per share.

The snub by the Ernst Goehner Foundation, which owns nearly 46 percent of Panalpina shares, marks the second time in the last few months that DSV Chief Executive Bjorn Andersen has encountered resistance in Switzerland.

In October, CEVA Logistics rejected the Danes' $1.55 billion approach and subsequently deepened ties with French shipping company CMA CGM.

"We strongly believe that Panalpina can create more value for its shareholders, customers and employees through its consolidator strategy than the published non-binding purchase offer from DSV," said Ernst Goehner Foundation board member Thomas Gutzwiller in a statement.

Another big Panalpina owner, 12.3 percent stakeholder Cevian, has been pushing for the Swiss company to consider being bought out, amid its struggles in ocean freight, a delayed IT system and profitability and growth that have lagged rivals.

Sweden-based Cevian and DSV both declined to comment.

Andersen wants Panalpina's air- and sea-freight operations to help DSV consolidate the fragmented freight-forwarding industry. The deal, if it succeeds, would make DSV the industry's fourth-largest player, behind DHL Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker.

The snub of DSV by Panalpina's top shareholder could mean Andersen must raise his cash-and-shares bid to convince important investors to back the proposal.

Previously, Andersen declined to say if DSV would consider raising its offer, should it encounter resistance, but said that "we are not afraid of failing twice" should the Panalpina deal end similarly to its bid for CEVA.

HIGHER OFFER?

Analysts from Baader Helvea said, however, they would not rule out a higher bid.

In response to the foundation's decision not to back the DSV bid, Panalpina said its board "continues to carefully review the situation with its professional advisers".

The 20 largest freight forwarders control only about a third of the market, making the industry potentially ripe for takeovers or partnerships as companies seek to boost profitability and take advantage of economies of scale.

(Reporting by John Miller and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Keith Weir)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEVA LOGISTICS AG -0.17% 30.05 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DSV -3.86% 513 Delayed Quote.24.32%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG -8.53% 164.6 Delayed Quote.36.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEVA LOGISTICS AG
03:25aDSV's $4 billion offer for Panalpina gets shareholder cold shoulder
RE
01:15aCEVA LOGISTICS : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for 2018
EQ
01/31CEVA LOGISTICS : Board Rejects Stock Buyout Bid by CMA CGM
AQ
01/30CEVA LOGISTICS : renews partnership with Fincantieri in Italy
EQ
01/28France's CMA CGM launches offer to buy rest of CEVA Logistics shares
RE
01/28CEVA LOGISTICS : CMA CGM pubIishes Public Tender Offer on CEVA Logistics
EQ
01/23Denmark's DSV to keep hunting big targets after Panalpina - CEO
RE
01/14FREIGHT TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT : Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report..
AQ
2018CEVA LOGISTICS AG : Gianclaudio Neri appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logisti..
EQ
2018CEVA LOGISTICS AG : The Swiss Takeover Board has extended the deadline to publis..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 7 307 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 -155 M
Debt 2018 1 083 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 1 662 M
Chart CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Duration : Period :
CEVA Logistics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEVA LOGISTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Urbain Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Urs Watter Chairman
Nicolas Sartini COO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Serge Corbel Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cachat Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEVA LOGISTICS AG0.84%1 668
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG7.32%16 334
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 714
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD16.30%6 305
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 727
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 325
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.