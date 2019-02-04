Log in
Panalpina's largest investor rejects DSV offer

02/04/2019 | 01:58am EST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding's largest shareholder, the Ernst Goehner Foundation, said on Monday it does not support a $4 billion-plus (3 billion pounds) cash-and-shares offer from Denmark's DSV for the Swiss logistics company.

DSV Chief Executive Bjorn Andersen has been hunting acquisitions to broaden his company's global reach. Buying Panalpina's air- and sea-freight operations would help him to consolidate the fragmented freight-forwarding industry and become the fourth-largest player.

This snub by the foundation, which owns nearly 46 percent of Panalpina shares, could mean Andersen must raise DSV's cash-and-shares bid to get important investors to back the proposal. Another big Panalpina owner, Sweden's Cevian that has a 12.3 percent stake, has been pushing for the Swiss company to consider tie-ups.

"We strongly believe that Panalpina can create more value for its shareholders, customers and employees through its consolidator strategy than the published non-binding purchase offer from DSV," said Ernst Goehner Foundation board member Thomas Gutzwiller in a statement.

Panalpina said its board "continues to carefully review the situation with its professional advisers" after the foundation told the company it would not support DSV's takeover.

DSV has been actively looking for targets, including a failed gambit last year for another Swiss freight forwarder, CEVA Logistics. CEVA snubbed the Danes's $1.55 approach in October and subsequently deepened ties with French shipping company CMA CGM.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

By John Miller
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEVA LOGISTICS AG 0.00% 30.1 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DSV 2.73% 533.6 Delayed Quote.24.32%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG 2.06% 178.2 Delayed Quote.36.03%
