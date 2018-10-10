Log in
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/10/2018 | 04:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2018 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Friege

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
68.90 EUR 13780.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
68.90 EUR 13780.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


10.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45305  10.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
