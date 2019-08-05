Log in
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/05/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2019 / 10:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3400 English: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851809  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
