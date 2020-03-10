Log in
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/10/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2020 / 17:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3300

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html

10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

993803  10.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
