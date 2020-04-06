CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 5th Interim Report



Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 06 April 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 03 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 30 March 2020 up to and including 03 April 2020 a total of 500 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] 30.03.2020 100 80.4000 31.03.2020 100 85.5000 01.04.2020 100 78.2000 02.04.2020 100 78.0000 03.04.2020 100 81.7000

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03. March 2020 up to and including 03 April 2020 therefore amounts to 23,900 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

