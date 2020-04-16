CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 6th Interim Report



Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 13 April 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 03 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 06 April 2020 up to and including 09 April 2020 a total of 400 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] 06.04.2020 100 85.0000 07.04.2020 100 87.1000 08.04.2020 100 88.3000 09.04.2020 100 89.9000

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03. March 2020 up to and including 09 April 2020 therefore amounts to 24,300 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de