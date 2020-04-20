Log in
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

04/20/2020 | 02:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back - 7th Interim Report
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2020 / 08:28
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back - 7th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 20 April 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 03 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 14 April 2020 up to and including 17 April 2020 a total of 400 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]
14.04.2020 100 88.0000
15.04.2020 100 87.0000
16.04.2020 100 87.0000
17.04.2020 100 91.0000
 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03. March 2020 up to and including 17 April 2020 therefore amounts to 24,700 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024791  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
