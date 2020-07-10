Log in
Ceylon Cold Stores PLC    CCS.N0000   LK0027N00009

CEYLON COLD STORES PLC

(CCS.N0000)
Company 
News

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, industrial stocks dive

07/10/2020 | 10:14am EDT

July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by steep losses in financial and industrial stocks, amid a fall in global markets on concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 1.92% at 4,992.62, its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 12.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 3.07% and 3.4%, respectively, and were the top drags on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 420.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.27 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 75.1 million from 34.5 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 2.5 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the dollar as of 0157 GMT, on par with last session's close.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEYLON COLD STORES PLC 1.42% 699.9 End-of-day quote.-11.96%
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC 0.00% 76.6 End-of-day quote.-17.48%
DIALOG AXIATA PLC 0.89% 11.3 End-of-day quote.-8.13%
JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC 0.88% 114 End-of-day quote.-31.98%
LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC 18.97% 37 End-of-day quote.-4.64%
MELSTACORP PLC -0.33% 30.6 End-of-day quote.-29.66%
SAMPATH BANK PLC 1.30% 124.4 End-of-day quote.-23.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 64 539 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 66 338 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 014
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 718,80 LKR
Last Close Price 699,90 LKR
Spread / Highest target 2,70%
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,70%
Managers
NameTitle
Krishan Niraj Jayasekara Balendra Chairman
P. Nelindra Fernando Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Gihan Adisha Cooray Group Finance Director
Muhammed Hamza Independent Non-Executive Director
Romola Shanthi W. Wjeratnam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEYLON COLD STORES PLC-11.96%358
PEPSICO, INC.-1.79%184 135
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-25.24%20 815
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-25.31%17 115
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-29.99%8 916
OSOTSPA-1.85%3 819
