Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, industrial stocks dive

July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday,
weighed down by steep losses in financial and industrial stocks,
amid a fall in global markets on concerns over rising
coronavirus cases.
** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down
1.92% at 4,992.62, its biggest one-day percentage drop since May
12.
** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 3.07% and 3.4%,
respectively, and were the top drags on the index.
** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 420.8
million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.27 million) worth of shares,
according to exchange data.
** Trading volume rose to 75.1 million from 34.5 million in
the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 2.5
billion rupees.
** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75
against the dollar as of 0157 GMT, on par with last session's
close.
($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
