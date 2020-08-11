Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  CEZ, a. s.    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : Group's profits for the first half of the year have reached CZK 14.7 billion, which is a 9% increase year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:14am EDT

'Results for the first half of the year confirm that CEZ Group is a stable entity capable of providing its shareholders, business partners and suppliers with certainty even in times of economic downturn. The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting CEZ Group less than we expected in May. We expect that the negative effect on our whole-year profits will be less than CZK 3 billion. On the other hand, we have been successful in increasing profits from trading with commodities and limiting fixed costs. Therefore, we are slightly increasing our expected operating profits before depreciation (EBITDA) for the current year to the level from CZK 62 to 64 billion. In the first half of the year, we completed capital projects amounting to CZK 12.2 billion, which is a 5% increase year-on-year. The majority of investments were directed to the Czech distribution grid,' said Daniel Beneš, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ČEZ.

Operating revenues reached CZK 106.3 billion, increasing year-on-year by CZK 6.2 billion, i.e. by 6%. Generation of electricity from traditional facilities decreased by 8% year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in prices of emission allowances and decrease in prices of electricity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of outages of electricity generation facilities. The year-on-year decrease in electricity generation has also been intensified by suppression of soon-to-be-closed coal-fired power plants, especially by the closure of the Prunéřov 1 Power Plant Over the last 5 years, CEZ Group has decreased its carbon footprint by 24%. This year, expected average emissions of CO2 for the electricity generated by the entire Group are already lower than specific emissions of new CCGT plants. Generation of electricity using new-energy facilities has grown by 5%, particularly due to better weather conditions in Germany and Romania.

'We increase the expected whole-year net profits adjusted by extraordinary transactions to the level from CZK 21 to 23 billion. The increase compared to the previous outlook (CZK 19 to 22 billion) results from additional profits from trading with commodities, lower negative effect of COVID-19, and we also expect additional revenue of CZK 1.5 billion due to a court decision in a litigation where ČEZ claims default interest in relation to the refund of a part of portion of gift tax on emission allowances in 2011 and 2012. CEZ Group maintains a strong liquidity position and a reasonable level of debt. The indicator of debt / EBITDA has achieved the value of 2.4,' said Martin Novák, a member of the Board of Directors and Head of the Finance Division.

'This year, a significant shift has been made in the preparation of a new nuclear facility. Everything culminated in July when contracts on framework conditions of construction of a new facility in Dukovany were concluded by the Government of the Czech Republic, ČEZ and the Dukovany II Power Plant. Both the framework contract and the implementation contract for the first stage provide ČEZ with certainty needed for further preparation of the project. As the next step, ČEZ will prepare the procedure to select a contractor, attempting to begin the process before the end of the year. The selection of the contractor is expected to be carried out before the end of 2022,' summarized Pavel Cyrani, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Head of the Strategy and Business Division.

Electricity consumption in the distribution area of ČEZ Distribuce decreased by 5.0% year-on-year in the first half of the year, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumption by large enterprises decreased by 9.7%; on the contrary, consumption of residential customers increased by 4.2%. In the second quarter itself, electricity consumption decreased year-on-year by 10.7%.

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CEZ, A. S.
02:14aCEZ A S : Group's profits for the first half of the year have reached CZK 14.7 b..
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Temelín's Unit 2 restored production of electricity
PU
08/06CEZ, A. S. : half-yearly earnings release
07/28CEZ signs framework deal with Czech state for new nuclear unit
RE
07/20Czech government approves interest-free loan to push down cost of planned nuc..
RE
07/02CEZ, A. S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12CEZ A S : Temelín is scheduled to refuel the reactor of Unit 2
PU
05/28Czech state ready to lend CEZ money to push nuclear expansion ahead
RE
05/22CEZ, A. S. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/12CEZ A S : The Temelín Unit 1 restored electricity production, despite the corona..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 9 893 M 9 893 M
Net income 2020 20 755 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2020 155 B 6 977 M 6 977 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 7,66%
Capitalization 251 B 11 243 M 11 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 31 572
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 535,13 CZK
Last Close Price 468,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-8.15%11 243
NEXTERA ENERGY17.13%140 911
ENEL S.P.A.10.51%93 636
IBERDROLA18.74%79 949
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.26%67 660
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.04%63 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group