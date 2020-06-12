Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  CEZ, a. s.    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : Temelín is scheduled to refuel the reactor of Unit 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Unit 2 was in uninterrupted operation since August 10 last year. The power plant's shutdown is planned for Friday night and will occur at approximately one-third of the reactor rated power. During each shutdown, the energy utility periodically replaces a part of the fuel. This time, 42 of the 163 fuel assemblies will be replaced in the reactor. Inspections of key safety systems will also be important for the total length of the outage. For example, the first safety division will have an extensive inspection of the diesel generator. This will include a detailed inspection of the bearings, pistons, injection pumps, or cylinder heads. To that extent, it shall be done every twelve years.

Also, technicians are planning to master 55 investment projects. The replacement of two separators will be very demanding. Technicians from the German company Balcke-Dürr, GmbH brought the equipment that removes moisture from the steam and reheats it from their manufacturing works to the site during May. Those were the largest transports of ČEZ for nuclear power plants in the last twenty years. ČEZ's management expects output increase from their use.

'It will be increased by units of MWe. This is another example of modernization and improvement of the efficiency of the equipment in the non-nuclear part, in addition with environmental benefits due to the saving of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions per year,'

Two containers with spent fuel will be moved from the pool next to the reactor to the warehouse on the power plant site.

After three months of coronavirus measures, the power plant is slowly returning to normal operation.

'We will certainly leave things that worked well during the 'coronavirus outage'. For example, Skype communication in the case of important meetings or the modified operating mode for the outage control center. The emphasis will continue to be put on disinfection, and we will continue to wear the face masks at a working contact of fewer than two meters,'

Including the external suppliers, around a thousand people are involved in the outage works. It is the second planned outage at Temelín this year. In the spring, Unit 1 was shut down for two months.

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CEZ, A. S.
04:18aCEZ A S : Temelín is scheduled to refuel the reactor of Unit 2
PU
05/28CEZ A S : Czech state ready to lend CEZ money to push nuclear expansion ahead
RE
05/22CEZ, A. S. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/12CEZ A S : The Temelín Unit 1 restored electricity production, despite the corona..
PU
05/12CEZ A S : Group earned CZK 14.2 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year inc..
PU
05/12CEZ, A. S. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/12CEZ, A. S. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/07CEZ, A. S. : quaterly earnings release
04/24EUROPEAN METALS : Cadence Minerals Plc - European Metals, CEZ Investment into Ci..
AQ
03/31CEZ, A. S. : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 221 B 9 355 M 9 355 M
Net income 2020 21 148 M 896 M 896 M
Net Debt 2020 152 B 6 441 M 6 441 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 7,46%
Capitalization 258 B 11 013 M 10 944 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 31 572
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 503,16 CZK
Last Close Price 482,50 CZK
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-5.30%11 013
NEXTERA ENERGY2.55%121 545
ENEL S.P.A.3.61%84 810
IBERDROLA5.47%70 881
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.44%70 505
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.53%63 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group