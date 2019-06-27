CEZ : NOTICE ON PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

27. 6. 2019

The Board of Directors of the company ČEZ, a. s., with its registered office in Prague 4, Duhová 2/1444, postcode 140 53, companyident. no.: 45274649, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 1581,notifies that the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the company, the proceedings of which had commenced on June 26, 2019,decided on June 27, 2019 to pay to the company shareholders a dividend equal to CZK 24 before tax per share.

