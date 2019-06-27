Log in
CEZ AS

(CEZP)
CEZ : NOTICE ON PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

06/27/2019

27. 6. 2019

The Board of Directors of the company ČEZ, a. s., with its registered office in Prague 4, Duhová 2/1444, postcode 140 53, companyident. no.: 45274649, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 1581,notifies that the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the company, the proceedings of which had commenced on June 26, 2019,decided on June 27, 2019 to pay to the company shareholders a dividend equal to CZK 24 before tax per share.

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 04:34:10 UTC
Financials (CZK)
Sales 2019 207 B
EBIT 2019 27 986 M
Net income 2019 16 392 M
Debt 2019 154 B
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,55
P/E ratio 2020 14,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 295 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 593  CZK
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tomá Pleskac Vice Chairman & Chief Renewables & Distribution
Vladimír Hronek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ AS0.00%13 200
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.64%98 766
ENEL22.94%71 793
IBERDROLA26.62%65 982
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.43%65 612
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.13%63 146
