Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CF Industries Holdings    CF

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS (CF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 10:00:00 pm
51.255 USD   -1.15%
10:21pCF INDUSTRIES H : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14CF INDUSTRIES H : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02CF Industries Sees Largest Percent Gain Since December 2008 -- Da..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:21pm CEST

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until December 31, 2018.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global fertilizer and chemical company with outstanding operational capabilities and a highly cost-advantaged production and distribution platform. Our 3,000 employees operate world-class manufacturing complexes in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. We serve our customers in North America through an unparalleled production, storage, transportation and distribution network. We also reach a global customer base with exports from our Donaldsonville, Louisiana, plant, the world’s largest and most flexible nitrogen complex. Additionally, we move product to international destinations from our Verdigris, Oklahoma, facility; our Yazoo City, Mississippi, facility; our Billingham and Ince facilities in the United Kingdom; and from a joint venture ammonia facility in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in which we own a 50 percent interest. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS
10:21pCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02CF Industries Sees Largest Percent Gain Since December 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02CF INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/02S&P 500 MOVERS : Trip, cf
AQ
08/02CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS : CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01CF : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/01CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports First Half 2018 Net Earnings of $211 Mill..
BU
08/01CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Nutrien tops fertilizer names with Overweight rating at Barclays 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/27CF Industries Is Now Finally A Cash Cow 
08/27Good pricing news for Potash players 
08/22Outperforming The Market By Following Earnings Revisions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 437 M
EBIT 2018 726 M
Net income 2018 306 M
Debt 2018 3 826 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 38,44
P/E ratio 2019 25,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
Capitalization 12 105 M
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Dennis P. Kelleher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Grooms Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William Davisson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS21.89%12 105
MOSAIC CO20.15%11 884
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 010
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 638
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 303
KINGENTA ECOLOGICAL ENGINERING GP CO LTD--.--%2 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.