CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company
will present at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the
31st Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference.
Investors who wish to access the live conference webcast should visit
the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the CF Industries Holdings,
Inc. website until December 31, 2018.
About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
CF Industries is a leading global fertilizer and chemical company with
outstanding operational capabilities and a highly cost-advantaged
production and distribution platform. Our 3,000 employees operate
world-class manufacturing complexes in Canada, the United Kingdom and
the United States. We serve our customers in North America through an
unparalleled production, storage, transportation and distribution
network. We also reach a global customer base with exports from our
Donaldsonville, Louisiana, plant, the world’s largest and most flexible
nitrogen complex. Additionally, we move product to international
destinations from our Verdigris, Oklahoma, facility; our Yazoo City,
Mississippi, facility; our Billingham and Ince facilities in the United
Kingdom; and from a joint venture ammonia facility in the Republic of
Trinidad and Tobago in which we own a 50 percent interest. CF Industries
routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the
company’s website at www.cfindustries.com
and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005936/en/