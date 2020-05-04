CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Announces Change in Location and Time of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced a change in the location and time of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. Because of the continuing public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of the health and well-being of the company’s shareholders and other meeting participants, the annual meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a “virtual-only” format by live audio webcast over the Internet, at 2:00 p.m., Central time, on the previously-announced meeting date of May 20, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting physically in person.

The virtual-only annual meeting can be accessed by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CF2020 using the 16-digit control number on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. Shareholders of record of the company as of the close of business on March 27, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, may vote at the meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously mailed or made available to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting or the change in time of the meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, CF urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

The company has made available to shareholders of record, and filed with the SEC, a notice of change of location and time of annual meeting that contains additional information about attending and participating in the virtual-only annual meeting.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

