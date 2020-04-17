CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Log in
04/17/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 4097646. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the call will be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 and citing code 4097646.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2020
