CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
News 
News

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2020.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 097 M - -
Net income 2020 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 5 751 M 5 751 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,43 $
Last Close Price 26,90 $
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Grooms Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William Davisson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-43.65%5 751
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-9.09%9 475
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY-0.39%8 576
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-46.03%4 427
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED40.76%2 953
FAUJI FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED8.92%844
