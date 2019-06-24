Bienvenue, Welkom, Wilkommen, Welcome, CREE

CREE takes another step forward with a licence granted in Belgium.

Dornbirn/Brussels, 24 June 2019 -CFE Contracting SA/NV is now a CREE GmbH licence holder for Belgium, with the respective contract having been signed by CEO Raymund Trost, Hubert Rhomberg, CEO of CREE GmbH, and Director Global Licensing, Volker Weissenberger. In doing so, the company has exclusive access to a totally new and digital way of developing and constructing property for its customers and partners. "We are very proud to have expanded our new platform and patented timber-hybrid construction method to a new country," explains Rhomberg. Belgium is the eighth country to be granted access to the CREE platform as part of their rigorous growth strategy. The first projects have already been planned.

"The CREE system is tried and tested technology that allows architects, investors or contractors to plan and design the projects they want while achieving great benefits in terms of speed, reliability and lifecycle costs," explains Trost regarding his company's decision to become a licence holder. The CREE system relies heavily on the naturally renewable raw material, wood. Its key feature is the standardised prefabrication of individual components such as the ceiling, façade, columns and the core, which then simply need to be assembled on site, thus reducing noise, dust and the time required, as well as saving resources and money. "Furthermore, this modular method of construction makes it possible to apply the system globally using regional resources even when building on a large scale, and significantly reduces CO2emissions," explains Hubert Rhomberg. "This is particularly beneficial to customers and building companies like CFE Contracting, for example."

Additionally, the platform used by CREE allows all parties to digitally visualise and organise building elements, components, designs or full solutions in terms of space and time, and thereby map the entire lifecycle of the CREE building. The platform can be used without restriction by all parties for planning, calculating and construction support. Thanks to this "cybernetic table", factors relevant to

Internal use only.