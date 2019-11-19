Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CFM Holdings Limited    CFMH   SG1P02915996

CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CFMH)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
05:30aAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Reports and Related Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:30am EST
This report has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this report including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made.

This report has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this report including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this report.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin.
Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

CFM Holdings Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 10:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:30aAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 3,43 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fong Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Wing Ip Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Yew Wa Ip Chief Operating Officer
Chong Ping Lee Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Wah Er Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.57%3
ATLAS COPCO AB70.83%43 640
FANUC CORPORATION31.48%37 354
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.19%35 550
INGERSOLL-RAND42.85%31 224
PARKER HANNIFIN31.80%25 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group