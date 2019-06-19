Log in
CFT SPA

(CFT)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 06/18
3.25 EUR   -1.52%
03:28aCFT : Clarification for the market
PU
06/15CFT : Press release
PU
06/12CFT : Seamer training in the USA
PU
CFT : Clarification for the market

06/19/2019

Courtesy translation of the original press release dated 18 June 2019

CLARIFICATIONS FOR THE MARKET

Parma, 18 June 2019 - In light of yesterday's trend of its stock in the AIM Italia market and of the requests for clarifications by various investors regarding the decree of search and seizure ("decreto di perquisizione e sequestro") of documents notified to the CEO and to the Chairman of the company, CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") confirms its willingness to fully cooperate with the authorities, relying on the fairness of its conduct.

In this respect, the Chairman, Roberto Catelli, and the CEO, Alessandro Merusi, stated:

"With reference to the events of the last few days, we are confident that the ongoing investigations will prove the fairness of our conduct and our good faith, as we have always managed the Company, also before its listing on the AIM Italia market, in accordance with principles of the utmost fairness and transparency towards all the stakeholders. We also clarify that, to date, the Company is not able to quantify the amount of a possible claim, given that the investigations are at a very preliminary stage, it being understood that we will promptly inform the market as soon as further details emerge. Despite the current absence of reliable data, we are more than confident that the claims at issue will not undermine the strong industrial fundamentals of the group, in consideration of which we confirm the guidelines and the targets provided in the growth plan. We continue to firmly believe in the value of the industrial project of the CFT group, of which we are the main shareholders, and, as we did in recent weeks, if the conditions are met and anyway in compliance with the current laws and regulations, we will continue to purchase shares of our Company on the market".

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.com in the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR

section.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Nicola Eslava

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Press contacts:

CDR Communication

Marianna Tremolada - Tel. +39 3482423039

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Angelo Brunello - Tel. +39 329 2117752

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:28:03 UTC
