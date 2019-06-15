Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CFT SpA    CFT   IT0005262313

CFT SPA

(CFT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 06/14
4 EUR   +1.27%
10:44aCFT : Press release
PU
06/12CFT : Seamer training in the USA
PU
06/06KEG WASHER FILLER : Comac 2T reliability
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CFT : Press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 10:44am EDT

Courtesy translation of the original press release dated 14 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Parma, 14 June 2019 - The Board of Directors of CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), convened for today, has acknowledged that, on 12 June 2019, the Company was informed of the notification of an order of search and seizure of documentation ("provvedimento di perquisizione e sequestro di documenti") at Company's offices, issued by the Public Prosecutor of Parma, with respect to the investigation into the alleged offences (i) under articles 81, paragraph 1, of the Italian Criminal Code and 2621 of the Italian Civil Code, with reference to 2013-2016 financial years, and under article 2 of the Legislative Decree no. 74/2000, with reference to 2015- 2016 financial years, towards the chief executive officer of the Company and (ii) under articles 81, paragraph 1, of the Italian Criminal Code and 2621 of the Italian Civil Code, with reference to 2013-2016 financial years, towards the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Company - confirming the widest cooperation with the competent authorities and trusting that the outcome of the investigation will confirm the correctness of its conduct - specifies that the alleged facts refer to a period significantly preceding the merger with Glenalta S.p.A. and have nothing to do with the listing of the Company's shares on the AIM Italia market occurred last year nor with the important development programs started by the group.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR

section.

** *** **

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

investor.relations@cft-group.com

43122 - Parma

Email: info@cft-group.com

Courtesy translation of the original press release dated 14 June 2019

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Press contacts:

CDR Communication

Marianna Tremolada - Tel. +39 3482423039

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Angelo Brunello - Tel. +39 329 2117752

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 14:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CFT SPA
10:44aCFT : Press release
PU
06/12CFT : Seamer training in the USA
PU
06/06KEG WASHER FILLER : Comac 2T reliability
PU
06/03CFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period
PU
05/30CFT : Filing of the minutes of the shareholders' meeting and of the updated comp..
PU
05/24CFT : Baby Food production lines
PU
05/21CFT : Growing on hand revenues in 2019
PU
05/10CFT : ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
05/09CFT : announces the acquisition of SIAPI Srl
PU
05/08MASTER BREWER OF THE MONTH : Jack Albanese
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 255 M
EBIT 2019 13,3 M
Net income 2019 4,95 M
Debt 2019 16,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 11,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 64,3 M
Chart CFT SPA
Duration : Period :
CFT SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CFT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Merusi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Catelli Chairman
Martino Pozzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adele Catelli Director
Livia Catelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CFT SPA-25.37%72
NORDSON CORPORATION12.15%7 206
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 368
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-7.03%3 950
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 574
VALMET22.01%3 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About