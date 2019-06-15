CFT : Press release

Courtesy translation of the original press release dated 14 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Parma, 14 June 2019 - The Board of Directors of CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), convened for today, has acknowledged that, on 12 June 2019, the Company was informed of the notification of an order of search and seizure of documentation ("provvedimento di perquisizione e sequestro di documenti") at Company's offices, issued by the Public Prosecutor of Parma, with respect to the investigation into the alleged offences (i) under articles 81, paragraph 1, of the Italian Criminal Code and 2621 of the Italian Civil Code, with reference to 2013-2016 financial years, and under article 2 of the Legislative Decree no. 74/2000, with reference to 2015- 2016 financial years, towards the chief executive officer of the Company and (ii) under articles 81, paragraph 1, of the Italian Criminal Code and 2621 of the Italian Civil Code, with reference to 2013-2016 financial years, towards the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Company - confirming the widest cooperation with the competent authorities and trusting that the outcome of the investigation will confirm the correctness of its conduct - specifies that the alleged facts refer to a period significantly preceding the merger with Glenalta S.p.A. and have nothing to do with the listing of the Company's shares on the AIM Italia market occurred last year nor with the important development programs started by the group.

