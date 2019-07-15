Log in
CFT : Resignation of a member of the board of directors

0
07/15/2019

RESIGNATION OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Parma, 15 July 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") communicates that today Martino Pozzi has resigned from his position as member of the board of directors of the Company, with immediate effect, due to personal reasons and the need to fully devote his energies, as CFO, to the group's operational activities.

Martino Pozzi, at the time of resigning, does not hold any share in the Company.

The Company is grateful to Martino Pozzi for his service and contribution as director.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of machines and turnkey plants mainly for the Food&Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR section.

** *** **

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

investor.relations@cft-group.com

43122 - Parma

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Press contacts:

CDR Communication

Marianna Tremolada - Tel. +39 3482423039 marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.itAngelo Brunello - Tel. +39 329 2117752 angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 23:09:08 UTC
EPS Revisions
