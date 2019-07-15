CFT : Resignation of a member of the board of directors

RESIGNATION OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Parma, 15 July 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") communicates that today Martino Pozzi has resigned from his position as member of the board of directors of the Company, with immediate effect, due to personal reasons and the need to fully devote his energies, as CFO, to the group's operational activities.

Martino Pozzi, at the time of resigning, does not hold any share in the Company.

The Company is grateful to Martino Pozzi for his service and contribution as director.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of machines and turnkey plants mainly for the Food&Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR section.