Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CFT SpA    CFT   IT0005262313

CFT SPA

(CFT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/02
3.33 EUR   -0.89%
11:35aCFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period
PU
08/28CFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
08/02CFT : Warrants CFT – No opening of the exercise period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:35am EDT

CFT S.P.A. WARRANTS - NO OPENING OF THE EXERCISE PERIOD

Parma, September 2nd 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") informs that the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares (ISIN IT0005262313) relating to August 2019 is equal to Euro 3,4192 and the strike price to exercise the CFT S.p.A. warrants is equal to Euro 9,5. Therefore, since the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1 of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations, the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of September 2019.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the average monthly price of CFT ordinary shares referring to the month of September 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of October 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations.

For any other information, please refer to the "CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations" available on the website www.cft-group.com, section Investor relations/Corporate documents.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of machines and turnkey plants mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR

section.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Nicola Eslava

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

CFT SpA

Via Paradigna, 94/A - 43122 Parma - Italy

+39 0521 277111 -

+39 0521 798404

€ 10.000.000 -

274277 - Business Register of Parma

09935170960

Press contacts:

CDR Communication

Marianna Tremolada - Tel. +39 3482423039 marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.itAngelo Brunello - Tel. +39 329 2117752 angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CFT SPA
11:35aCFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period
PU
08/28CFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
08/02CFT : Warrants CFT – No opening of the exercise period
PU
07/18CFT : Tomato Season
PU
07/15CFT : Resignation of a member of the board of directors
PU
07/10PARMA, ITALY : Optimum filling - Siemens solution automates edible oils filling ..
AQ
07/02CFT : Milk processing for Yew Tree Dairy
PU
07/02CFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period
PU
06/27CFT : Notification of the amount due further to fiscal assessments
PU
06/20CFT : New Partnership CFT - Naddeo Technologies
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 10,2 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Finance 2019 14,0 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 64,4 M
Chart CFT SPA
Duration : Period :
CFT SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CFT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  €
Last Close Price 3,36  €
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Merusi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Catelli Chairman
Martino Pozzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adele Catelli Director
Livia Catelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CFT SPA-37.31%71
NORDSON CORPORATION13.92%7 816
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 011
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-12.09%3 733
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP42.49%3 240
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.89%3 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group