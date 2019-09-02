CFT : Warrants CFT - No opening of the exercise period

CFT S.P.A. WARRANTS - NO OPENING OF THE EXERCISE PERIOD
Parma, September 2nd 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") informs that the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares (ISIN IT0005262313) relating to August 2019 is equal to Euro 3,4192 and the strike price to exercise the CFT S.p.A. warrants is equal to Euro 9,5. Therefore, since the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1 of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations, the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of September 2019.
The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the average monthly price of CFT ordinary shares referring to the month of September 2019 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of October 2019 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations.
For any other information, please refer to the "CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations" available on the website www.cft-group.com, section Investor relations/Corporate documents.
CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of machines and turnkey plants mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.
