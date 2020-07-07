Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited    CGVD

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITE

(CGVD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/06 11:35:22 am
0.3 USD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd : - Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 (“Financial Results”) as recommended by the Audit Committee. A copy of the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.


We also enclose herewith a copy of the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, signed by M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and the Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201208/Financials.pdf


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SO

- No features available -

More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group