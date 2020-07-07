CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd : - Annual Financial Report

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 (“Financial Results”) as recommended by the Audit Committee. A copy of the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.



We also enclose herewith a copy of the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, signed by M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and the Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201208/Financials.pdf