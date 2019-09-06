Log in
CGE ENER

(CGEI)
CGE Energy (CGEI) Advances its WIND-e20 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Technology

09/06/2019 | 09:04am EDT

BRIGHTON, Mich, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI) is making advancements in multiple aspects of the development of their WIND•e20® vertical-axis wind turbine technology. The 105-foot WIND•e20® generates clean power on-site and can be installed, maintained and removed without a crane, an installation method considerably simplified versus others. The turbine is quiet, safe for birds (supported by the Audubon Society because it minimizes bird strikes), and its hydraulic blades collapse before hurricanes (to then re-deploy to generate power, when others may be in an outage)– all feats that differentiate the technology.

CGE Energy has received four U.S. patents as well as one European patent for the WIND•e20®. These independent patents cover many aspects of the technology, including having a fluid driven turbine that generates power from wind blowing from any direction, its generator and primary components located in the base of the turbine, and hydraulic locking joints within the turbine’s segmented blades, which allow them to collapse flat against the rotor, as well as the turbine’s easy delivery transport method.

With many innovative features not yet fully disclosed, WIND•e20® is poised to be an integral part of the community, bringing positive impact to communications, homeland security, life safety, protected energy storage/backup, and first emergency response. These features will provide additional recurring revenue streams for the company, in addition to the sale of energy produced to the customer. Beyond helping save the planet, these non-energy applications of WIND•e20® might also saves lives in one of the most dangerous job fields in America.

Previously, a working beta turbine has been installed and tested. Today, CGE Energy’s strategic manufacturing partner for WIND•e20® is Roush Industries. The CGE and Roush teams are currently working together to build 1/10th scale demonstration units of the 105-foot production WIND•e20®. To facilitate pre-sales of the production turbines, an innovative “opt-in” marketing strategy, in which there is no cost to bring the turbine to a facility, will be unveiled in the coming months. As a glimpse into the building of the 1/10th scale demonstrators, interested readers can view some of the engineered drawings here.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine. This integrated approach supports the vision behind CGE’s “Power to Make a Difference” corporate philosophy.
To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.

Press Release Contacts

Alpha IR Group
Robert Winters or Josh Littman
312-445-2870
CGEI@alpha-ir.com


CGE Energy, Inc.
Paul Schneider, VP Marketing
248-446-1344
pschneider@cgeenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
