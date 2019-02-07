CGE Energy Develops and Secures Funding for Multimillion-Dollar Energy Project for Lansing Office Building

BRIGHTON, Mich., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), today announced funding for a multimillion-dollar energy project developed by their team of professional engineers. The upgrades are being installed at a 170,000 square-foot office building in Lansing, Michigan.



The multi-phase project will include onsite generation, solar photovoltaics (PV) system, thousands of interior and exterior LED lighting fixtures, as well as energy efficient boilers and hot water systems. Over the next 20 years, the project is expected to save nearly 80 million kWh, more than 50,000 metric tons of CO2, and result in a total net savings of more than $1.5 million for CGE’s not-yet-disclosed client.

In developing this comprehensive project, CGE’s client did not require any upfront capital cost to implement the upgrades. They participated in CGE’s “Sustain program”, which reduced their monthly utility bills and provided immediate positive cash flow, guaranteed energy savings and ongoing maintenance.

“Our proprietary Sustain program requires no new capital investment for our customers. Our customers are able to reallocate a portion of the money that they save on their energy bills to offset their usage with clean, sustainable energy,” said Bryan Zaplitny, CGE Energy President and CEO.

Among CGE’s pool of project financiers, CGE utilized HBC Energy Capital, part of Michigan Save’s green bank, to help provide the funding to get the project implemented.

“While the Sustain program’s structure uniquely uses energy savings to empower the project, we are able to make the best use of the investment dollars from partners like HBC Energy Capital and Michigan Save’s so the customer can get more upgrades done than through other funding methods,” concluded Zaplitny.

About CGE Energy Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine.

