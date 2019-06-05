Log in
CGG

(CGG)
CGG : Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver Cloud-Based Geoscience Data and Technologies

06/05/2019

CGG Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver Cloud-Based Geoscience Data and Technologies

Paris, France – June 5, 2019

CGG, a leading geoscience company, is pleased to announce collaboration with Microsoft to deliver its geoscience products, data and services on Microsoft Azure and accelerate Exploration and Development workflows for its oil and gas company clients.

Through Azure, oil and gas companies across the globe will have access to CGG’s extensive library of geoscience data, and high-end interpretation, analysis and reservoir characterization software technologies. Clients will also be able to take advantage of the optimized hosting of CGG’s E&P data management solutions.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “Digitalization is rapidly advancing in the oil and gas industry with more and more geoscience data and software converging onto a common cloud platform. This will enable deeper insight through global collaboration, increased efficiency, and the development of new E&P workflows. Integration with industry-leading platforms and environments is core to CGG’s digitalization strategy, and our collaboration with Microsoft will enable our Microsoft Azure clients to make faster and better decisions, by efficiently integrating our data, technology and services into their own digitalization solutions.”

Çağlayan Arkan, Global Lead for Manufacturing and Resources Industry at Microsoft said, “We are pleased to work with CGG in bringing its geoscience expertise to its clients while benefitting from the power of Microsoft Azure. CGG’s know-how and experience with high-performance computing, big data, and advanced digital and geoscience technologies, combined with Azure, promise to accelerate digital transformation in the Oil & Gas industry.”

CGG’s data library, geoscience software and data management solutions on Azure are now available for pilot testing and commercial delivery.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs more than 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

  		 

