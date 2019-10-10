CGG : Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results

Paris, France - October 10, 2019

CGG will announce its third quarter 2019 results on November 6th, 2019 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) - 7:30 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com. A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

From your computer at: www.cgg.com From your mobile phone or tablet:

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94 UK call-in +44(0) 844 571 8892 Access Code 7187129

Group Communications & Investor Relations Christophe Barnini

(+33) 1 64 47 38 11

invrelparis@cgg.com

