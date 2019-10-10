Log in
CGG

(CGG)
10/10 02:53:30 am
1.961 EUR   +0.05%
CGG : Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results

10/10/2019 | 02:31am EDT
CGG Announces its Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6th, 2019

Paris, France - October 10, 2019

CGG will announce its third quarter 2019 results on November 6th, 2019 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) - 7:30 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com. A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

From your computer at:

www.cgg.com

From your mobile phone or tablet:

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94
UK call-in +44(0) 844 571 8892
Access Code 7187129
About CGG CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:30:04 UTC
