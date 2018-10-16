Log in
CGG (CGG)
CGG : Announces its 3rd Quarter 2018 Results & Capital Market Day on Wednesday November 7th, 2018

10/16/2018 | 07:43am CEST

Paris, France - October 16, 2018

THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

CGG will announce its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday November 7th, 2018, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) - 7:30 am (London time)

To follow the Q3 conference call, please access the audio webcast:

From your mobile phone or tablet:

A replay of the Q3 2018 conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33(0) 1 76 77 22 74
UK call-in +44(0) 330 336 9105
Access Code 6006820

CAPITAL MARKET DAY

CGG will host the same day in London its Capital Market Day.

  • The press release and the CMD slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.
  • The event will start at 10:00 am (Paris time) - 9:00 am (London time)

To follow this event, please access the live webcast from your computer at: www.cgg.com

A replay of the Capital Market Day will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast above.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 428 M
EBIT 2018 9,20 M
Net income 2018 275 M
Debt 2018 787 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 1 775 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,12 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG18.34%1 775
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%81 829
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.56%34 976
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 707
TENARIS6.99%19 270
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 032
