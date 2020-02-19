CGG : Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Paris, France - February 19, 2020

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday March 6th, 2020 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months.

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94 UK call-in +44(0) 844 571 8892 Access Code 1566959

Group Communications & Investor Relations Christophe Barnini

(+33) 1 64 47 38 11

invrelparis@cgg.com

