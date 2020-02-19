CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results On Friday March 6th, 2020
Paris, France - February 19, 2020
CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday March 6th, 2020 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:
-
The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.
-
An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)
To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com.
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months.
Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:
About CGG
|
France call-in
|
+33(0) 1 76 70 07 94
|
UK call-in
|
+44(0) 844 571 8892
|
Access Code
|
1566959
CGG (www.cgg.com
) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com
Disclaimer
CGG SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:37:02 UTC