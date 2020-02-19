Log in
CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/19 02:11:44 am
2.958 EUR   +0.61%
01:40aCGG : Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PU
01:31aCGG : Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results On Friday March 6th, 2020
GL
02/18CGG : Completes Exit from Land Data Acquisition
PU
CGG : Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

02/19/2020 | 01:40am EST
CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results On Friday March 6th, 2020

Paris, France - February 19, 2020

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday March 6th, 2020 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com.
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months.

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94
UK call-in +44(0) 844 571 8892
Access Code 1566959
About CGG CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864). Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:37:02 UTC
