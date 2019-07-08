CGG Announces its Second Quarter 2019 Results

on July 26th, 2019

Paris, France – July 8, 2019

CGG will announce its second quarter 2019 results on July 26th, 2019 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.

at 7:30 am. An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) – 7:30 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast at www.cgg.com

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in

UK call-in

Access Code +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94

+44(0) 844 571 8892

8678899



CGG is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com





