CGG Begins New 3D Broadband Survey in Deepwater Brazil



Paris, France – August 27, 2019

CGG has commenced acquisition of Nebula 3D, a new, large, long-offset BroadSeis™ survey located in the Campos and Santos Basins, offshore Brazil.

With an initial focus on Brazil’s 15th License Round blocks, the data is being acquired by the Geo Caribbean and a portion of the survey will provide 3D data coverage where no other 3D data currently exists. CGG Geoscience’s Subsurface Imaging Center in Rio will employ the latest, most advanced data processing techniques to deliver exceptional imaging of pre-salt structures in these prolific basins.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client & New Ventures, CGG, said: “CGG has the industry’s most extensive multi-client data library in Brazil and is the trusted source for ultramodern broadband 3D data, particularly over the pre-salt area. Nebula will further expand our vast contiguous volume of data in the Santos and Campos Basins and interested clients will gain enhanced insight from our high-quality imaging to identify potential prospects over their purchased blocks in this highly prospective region.”

The Nebula 3D survey is supported by industry funding.

