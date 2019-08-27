Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CGG : Begins New 3D Broadband Survey in Deepwater Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:30am EDT

CGG Begins New 3D Broadband Survey in Deepwater Brazil

  
Paris, France – August 27, 2019

CGG has commenced acquisition of Nebula 3D, a new, large, long-offset BroadSeis™ survey located in the Campos and Santos Basins, offshore Brazil.

With an initial focus on Brazil’s 15th License Round blocks, the data is being acquired by the Geo Caribbean and a portion of the survey will provide 3D data coverage where no other 3D data currently exists. CGG Geoscience’s Subsurface Imaging Center in Rio will employ the latest, most advanced data processing techniques to deliver exceptional imaging of pre-salt structures in these prolific basins.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client & New Ventures, CGG, said: “CGG has the industry’s most extensive multi-client data library in Brazil and is the trusted source for ultramodern broadband 3D data, particularly over the pre-salt area. Nebula will further expand our vast contiguous volume of data in the Santos and Campos Basins and interested clients will gain enhanced insight from our high-quality imaging to identify potential prospects over their purchased blocks in this highly prospective region.”   

The Nebula 3D survey is supported by industry funding.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business segments of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications &  Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com		 

Attachment
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGG
01:30aCGG : Begins New 3D Broadband Survey in Deepwater Brazil
GL
08/21CGG : Begins New 3D Broadband Survey in Deepwater Brazil
PU
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
07/26CGG : Résultats détaillés du 1er semestre 2019
GL
07/26CGG : CGG announces availability of the interim financial report for the period ..
GL
07/26CGG : CGG Announces its 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/08CGG : Announces its Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 26th, 2019
GL
06/05CGG : Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver Cloud-Based Geoscience D..
GL
06/04CGG : Geoscience Digitalization Continues Apace
PU
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 337 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -79,3 M
Debt 2019 845 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
Capitalization 1 326 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,84  $
Last Close Price 1,87  $
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG45.59%1 328
SCHLUMBERGER NV-12.44%44 298
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-34.16%15 522
TENARIS3.14%12 804
BAKER HUGHES-0.93%10 782
TECHNIPFMC17.98%10 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group