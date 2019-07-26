CGG: CGG announces availability of the interim financial report for the period ending June 30, 2019

CGG Announces Availability

Interim Financial Report for the Period ending June 30, 2019

CGG

Paris, France – July 26, 2019

CGG announced today that its interim report for the period ending June 30, 2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website ( www.cgg.com ) under the Investors section (both in “AMF regulated information” and “Press releases”).

