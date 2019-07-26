Log in
CGG

(CGG)
CGG: CGG announces availability of the interim financial report for the period ending June 30, 2019

07/26/2019

CGG Announces Availability
of the Interim Financial Report for the Period ending June 30, 2019

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,099,499
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

Paris, France – July 26, 2019

CGG announced today that its interim report for the period ending June 30, 2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “AMF regulated information” and “Press releases”).

A printed copy of this document is available upon request, free of charge, if you call our Investor Relations Department at: +33 1 64 47 38 11, or send an email to invrelparis@cgg.com or write to: CGG – Investor Relations Department – 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

 

      
      

 


 

Contacts

Group Communications and Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

  		 

 

      
    
    
 

 

 

Attachment

