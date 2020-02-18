Log in
02/18/2020 | 01:30am EST

CGG Completes Exit from Land Data Acquisition

Paris, February 18, 2020

CGG announced today that it has completed the wind-down and exit from its land seismic data acquisition business after completing its last land seismic acquisition contract in Tunisia. Following on from the company’s recently announced exits from seabed and marine data acquisition, this milestone marks the successful completion of CGG’s strategy to exit the seismic data acquisition business. 

To date, CGG still retains a minority shareholding in the ARGAS company operating in the Middle East.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, said: “The exit from our seismic data acquisition business, one of CGG’s long-standing historic areas of expertise, marks the end of an era, and also the start of an exciting new chapter in our history. This is a key milestone in our CGG 2021 strategic vision to transition to an asset-light people, data and technology company. It secures the future sustainability of our business and provides a strong platform for organic growth.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

 		 

Attachment
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 376 M
EBIT 2019 233 M
Net income 2019 -103 M
Debt 2019 688 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 2 304 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,31  $
Last Close Price 3,25  $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG3.45%2 304
SCHLUMBERGER NV-14.38%47 655
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-9.60%19 464
BAKER HUGHES-14.24%14 364
TENARIS-4.18%12 294
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-8.62%8 834
