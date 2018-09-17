Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG (CGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CGG: Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:31am CEST

CGG Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

                                               
Paris, France - September 17, 2018

CGG has commenced acquisition of a high-density, rich-azimuth, towed-streamer multi-client survey in the UK West Shetland Basin. The 3,600 sq km survey has received strong industry support and been designed in collaboration with major international oil companies. It focuses on delivering high-resolution seismic data in a prospective but underexplored area north-west of the Shetland Isles over the northern part of the Rona Ridge. A fast-track PreSDM data set will be available in Q1 2019.

The innovative acquisition geometry is designed to image multiple targets from shallow Tertiary and Cretaceous plays to complex fractured Devono-Carboniferous reservoirs by undershooting the volcanic intrusions and shallow unconformities present in the area. Two vessels, the Oceanic Vega and the Geo Caribbean, are being deployed. Each vessel operates triple sources using simultaneous source technology.

The data will be processed in depth using CGG's state-of-the-art broadband imaging technology, including advanced de-blending and Full-Waveform Inversion velocity modeling. The final data will be available in mid-2019.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG said: "This survey is another example of CGG working closely with clients to deliver the best possible subsurface images in a cost-effective and timely manner. Until now, oil and gas companies interested in the exploration potential of this part of the West Shetland Basin have lacked high-quality seismic data. We expect our new rich-azimuth images to reveal an unprecedented level of detail in this exciting frontier area."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business divisions of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).


Contacts

Group Communications 
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

  		Investor Relations
Catherine Leveau
Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89
E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 
      
    
    
 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CGG via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGG
07:38aCGG : Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland
PU
07:31aCGG : Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland
GL
07:31aCGG : Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland
AQ
09/11Oil services group CGG to delist U.S. shares
RE
09/11CGG : to Apply for the Delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the New ..
PU
09/11CGG : to Apply for the Delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the New ..
GL
09/04CGG : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/03CGG : Develops a Centre for Advanced Imaging for PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd
PU
09/03CGG : Develops a Center for Advanced Imaging for PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd
PU
09/03CGG : Develops a Centre for Advanced Imaging for PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04CGG's (CGG) CEO Sophie Zurquiyah on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/02CGG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02CGG reports Q2 results 
07/26CGG appoints Yuri Baidoukov as group CFO 
05/17CGG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 428 M
EBIT 2018 6,82 M
Net income 2018 216 M
Debt 2018 769 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 1 857 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,84 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG23.16%1 867
SCHLUMBERGER NV-9.45%84 750
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-0.25%34 697
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.95%33 990
TENARIS5.02%19 069
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO22.99%16 950
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.