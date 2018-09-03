Log in
CGG : Develops a Center for Advanced Imaging for PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd

09/03/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Paris, France - September 3, 2018

CGG and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PETRONAS Carigali), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), have agreed on a collaboration to provide access to CGG's latest technology and expertise in high-end seismic and multi-physics imaging, and reservoir characterization.

CGG received an award of contract from PETRONAS Carigali to develop a Center for Advanced Imaging (CAI) for five years which will be operated by PETRONAS Carigali at its headquarters located in the landmark PETRONAS Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This collaboration provides a framework for technical development of PETRONAS Carigali staff as well as R&D collaboration, particularly in the area of multi-physics.

This is the first-ever CAI award from PETRONAS Carigali and it reflects the company's strategy to partner with external parties to bring in fast-paced, innovative solutions to solve its complex business challenges. The CAI also allows direct and closer interaction with imaging geophysicists to fast-track bespoke processing of seismic and multi-physics data from PETRONAS' acreage around the world. PETRONAS Carigali will be given access to software suites from CGG Subsurface Imaging, Multi-Physics and GeoSoftware, which will enable PETRONAS Carigali to perform advanced technical analysis at the pace and priority needed by its business.

The CAI facilitates collaborative R&D on the CGG Multi-Physics imaging suite, resulting in mutually-improved products available to both PETRONAS Carigali and CGG. The CAI will also enable PETRONAS Carigali to investigate expansions into multi-disciplinary solutions and explore the potential of cloud computing and machine learning.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'CGG is well placed to support PETRONAS Carigali in its ambition to take the technological lead in the upstream E&P business and achieve a sustainable energy future. Not only have we worked closely with PETRONAS Carigali since the early 1990s, processing data from all of its blocks over the years, PETRONAS Carigali recognizes our commitment to pursuing technical collaboration and developing customized solutions that leverage our technical edge and global expertise.'

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:26:05 UTC
