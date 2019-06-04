Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/04 03:59:59 pm
1.474 EUR   +13.95%
07:28pCGG : Geoscience Digitalization Continues Apace
PU
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
05/15CGG : CGG Announces its 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CGG : Geoscience Digitalization Continues Apace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Rapid Expansion in Machine Learning Applications Alongside Migration to the Cloud Advances Workflows

At industry events over the last couple of years, digitalization has become a major point of interest with dedicated technical sessions and exhibition feature areas to explore this growing topic. CGG has likewise embraced this technology to transform many areas of its business. Perhaps the biggest area of interest in the industry right now is around machine learning and the opportunities it offers to potentially revolutionize geoscience workflows.

To help geoscientists take advantage of machine learning and deep learning technology, CGG GeoSoftware has developed a machine learning ecosystem. It provides open access to data within its geophysical and petrophysical applications. Python-scripted machine learning lets users get their hands dirty if they like to tinker under the hood, or take advantage of carefully selected pre-built recipes. Many tasks can now be completed more quickly and with more detailed results, for example, well log editing and petrophysical analysis, facies classification and reservoir property prediction. Meanwhile, deep neural networks provide benefits for tasks as varied as reservoir quality assessment and near-surface characterization. Learn more about these applications at the daily CGG booth theater presentations.

Even if geoscientists are not using machine learning personally, they'll find it increasingly involved across various aspects of geoscience projects and workflows around them. CGG's Subsurface Imaging experts now benefit from the addition of machine learning to improve tasks such as surface wave inversion, processing QC, job logistics and resource utilization. Their papers on these topics include:

  • Learn to Invert: Surface Wave Inversion with Deep Neural Network
    (Workshop 10, Monday 9:40am)
  • Near-surface characterization in Southern Oman: multi-wave inversion guided by machine learning
    (Near Surface Technologies I, Tuesday 8.30am)
  • Leveraging a supervised machine learning toolkit for better seismic processing quality
    (Deep Learning and Data Analytics - Seismic Applications I & Methods and Applications II, Thursday 3:30pm)

Before the industry gets to the point where it can truly benefit from big data analytics and take full advantage of machine learning there is a need to reach a minimum common denominator in terms of the data itself. Recent efforts have seen the liberation of huge volumes of data from legacy formats, migrating to new data management platforms which include an increasing mix of cloud storage. CGG Smart Data Solutions help to ease this digital transition with end-to-end services from expert upcycling of legacy data into the cloud to the deployment of their modern and flexible GeoTrove data management platform.

Integration and interoperability of geoscience data becomes important to really take advantage of data analytics and machine learning applications. CGG has spent the last few years gaining valuable experience while taking its geological library into the digital realm, using a proprietary taxonomy and ontology to create a unique framework for its GeoVerse data set. Meanwhile, its multi-client seismic library is now assessable through its new GeoStore portal, with controlled access to historical client entitlement data. Upload to the cloud is underway for the entire multi-client seismic library.

The cloud offers more than just data storage - cloud computing provides scalable and flexible solutions to compute-intensive reservoir characterization workflows and very large projects. Through its technical collaboration with Microsoft, CGG's latest GeoSoftware releases run seamlessly in the Microsoft Azure Cloud Environment. Other major cloud platforms soon will follow.

To find out more about machine learning, visit CGG booth #720 at 3:30 on Tuesday for its Happy Hour event! Or listen to CGG delivering the keynote presentation on Wednesday at 9:30 on the Digital Transformation Area theatre. For information about all of CGG's activity at EAGE 2019, which includes digitalization and a whole lot more, visit cgg.com/eage2019.

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 23:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGG
07:28pCGG : Geoscience Digitalization Continues Apace
PU
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
05/15CGG : CGG Announces its 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
05/14CGG : Begins First Multi-Client Ocean Bottom Node Survey in Mississippi Canyon, ..
AQ
04/30CGG : UK Regulator Authorized Deployment of Sercel's QuietSea Marine Mammal Moni..
PU
04/25CGG : Announces its First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday May 15th, 2019
PU
04/25CGG : Announces its First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday May 15th, 2019
GL
04/24CGG : Information relating to CGG Combined General meeting
GL
04/16CGG : Dan Hampson and Brian Russell Honored at the GSH-SEG Spring Symposium
PU
04/10CGG : 2D Survey Offshore Gabon Completed
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 344 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 -94,5 M
Debt 2019 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 025 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,79 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG11.89%1 025
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES23.79%566
SPECTRUM ASA72.33%394
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA-16.78%262
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-11.78%69
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA89.23%37
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About