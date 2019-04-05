Log in
CGG: Information Related to the Availability of the Document de Référence for 2018

04/05/2019

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,099,479
Registered office: Tour Maine Montparnasse, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Paris
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Paris

Information Related to the Availability of
the Document de Référence for 2018

Paris, France – April 5, 2019

CGG announced that its Document de référence was filed on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). An English translation is also available.

Both documents are available to the public under the conditions provided by law.

They are also available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors/Financial Reports section as well as, for the French version, on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The following information is included in the Document de référence:

  • the report on corporate governance mentioned under article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code;
  • the auditors’ reports on the financial statements and the information related to their fees;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the annual financial report mentioned under article L.451-1-2 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier.

Our audited financial statements for fiscal year 2018 are also included in this document.

A printed copy of these documents is available upon request, free of charge, if you:

  • call our Investor Relations Department at: +33.1.64.47.38.11, or
  • send an email to invrelparis@cgg.com, or
  • write to: CGG – Investor Relations Department – Tour Maine Montparnasse, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Paris, France.

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

   


Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33.1.64.47.38.11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 		 

Attachment

