Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CGG : Multi-Physics Updates LCT Software with Innovations for Imaging Potential Field Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 10:09am EDT
CGG Multi-Physics Updates LCT Software with Innovations for Imaging Potential Field Data

Paris, France - August 6, 2020

CGG Multi-Physics has released an important update to its industry-renowned LCT potential field software suite. Oil and gas exploration geoscientists use LCT to model, process and interpret their gravity and magnetic data for guiding integrated subsurface imaging.

The improved capabilities available in the new LCT R2017.06 release are based on existing user feedback. In particular, enhancements to the software's intuitive and powerful workflows improve ease-of-use, bring overall risk reduction benefits and increase productivity to levels unavailable in previous versions.

Critical techniques required for comprehensive geological forward modeling, inversion, and management of potential field data have also been extended and enhanced to rapidly deliver an accurate model of the subsurface:

  • The new LightTable module supports and integrates LCT's existing 3MOD and 2MOD modules for producing realistic geological models. Seamless integration of 2D and 3D gravity and magnetic modeling has never been easier
  • A new GDE (Gravity Depth Estimation) software module offers an equivalent source-based processing and modeling tool for producing gravity-derived depth volumes co-rendered with seismic for seismic depth migration
  • Enhanced and streamlined features in GRDFFT, the interactive module for gravity and magnetic grid enhancement processing and filtering

Greg Paleolog, SVP, Multi-Physics, CGG, said: 'For over twenty years, our oil and gas company users around the world have relied on the tools in our LCT software to integrate potential field data into their exploration workflows. The technology updates we've included in this new release stem from our close relationship with them and demonstrate our commitment to delivering the innovations they need to improve their geological understanding and exploration outcomes.'


GeoTIFF image of an offshore gravity magnetic and seismic modeling project produced using LightTable
(image courtesy of CGG Multi-Physics). Download the full size image.
About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources.

Contacts
Multi-Physics
Barry Wiggins
(+1) 832 351 4820
barry.wiggins@cgg.com
Media Relations
Sara Pink-Zerling
(+33) 1 64 47 38 83
media.relations@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 14:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CGG
10:09aCGG : Multi-Physics Updates LCT Software with Innovations for Imaging Potential ..
PU
02:54aCGG : Announces the Signature of an Agreement for the Sale of its Multi-Physics ..
PU
07/29CGG : Availability of the Interim Financial Report for the Period ending June 30..
PU
07/29CGG : Availability of the interim financial report for the period ending June 30..
GL
07/29CGG : Announces its 2020 Second Quarter Results
PU
07/28France to reconsider fourth terminal at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport
RE
07/07CGG : Sercel Acquires Stake in AMBPR Startup Specializing in Autonomous Robots
PU
07/06CGG : Announces its Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/01CGG : GeoSoftware and Alibaba Cloud Collaborate to Support the E&P Industry with..
PU
05/27Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 974 M - -
Net income 2020 -263 M - -
Net Debt 2020 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 709 M 711 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,54 $
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG-72.99%711
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.49%27 068
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-38.25%13 458
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-36.83%11 000
TENARIS-46.15%7 604
DIALOG GROUP5.22%4 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group