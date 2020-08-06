CGG : Multi-Physics Updates LCT Software with Innovations for Imaging Potential Field Data

Paris, France - August 6, 2020

CGG Multi-Physics has released an important update to its industry-renowned LCT potential field software suite. Oil and gas exploration geoscientists use LCT to model, process and interpret their gravity and magnetic data for guiding integrated subsurface imaging.

The improved capabilities available in the new LCT R2017.06 release are based on existing user feedback. In particular, enhancements to the software's intuitive and powerful workflows improve ease-of-use, bring overall risk reduction benefits and increase productivity to levels unavailable in previous versions.

Critical techniques required for comprehensive geological forward modeling, inversion, and management of potential field data have also been extended and enhanced to rapidly deliver an accurate model of the subsurface:

The new LightTable module supports and integrates LCT's existing 3MOD and 2MOD modules for producing realistic geological models. Seamless integration of 2D and 3D gravity and magnetic modeling has never been easier

A new GDE (Gravity Depth Estimation) software module offers an equivalent source-based processing and modeling tool for producing gravity-derived depth volumes co-rendered with seismic for seismic depth migration

Enhanced and streamlined features in GRDFFT, the interactive module for gravity and magnetic grid enhancement processing and filtering

Greg Paleolog, SVP, Multi-Physics, CGG, said: 'For over twenty years, our oil and gas company users around the world have relied on the tools in our LCT software to integrate potential field data into their exploration workflows. The technology updates we've included in this new release stem from our close relationship with them and demonstrate our commitment to delivering the innovations they need to improve their geological understanding and exploration outcomes.'









(image courtesy of CGG Multi-Physics). Download the full size image.

GeoTIFF image of an offshore gravity magnetic and seismic modeling project produced using LightTable(image courtesy of CGG Multi-Physics).

CGG (www.cgg.com) is is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources.

