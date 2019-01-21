Log in
CGG (CGG)
CGG : New CGG Survey Supports Gabon's 12th Offshore Licensing Round

01/21/2019

Paris, France - January 21, 2019

Building on the success of its 25,000 km2 3D BroadSeis™ survey, which led to the recent Boudji-1 and Ivela-1 oil discoveries, CGG is extending its Gabon multi-client data footprint with a 9,800-km long-offset 2D seismic survey in an unexplored deepwater area of the South Basin. A subset of the data over the offered license blocks will be available in advance of Gabon's 12th offshore licensing round planned for June 2019.

The new 2D data will help define the full extent of existing and new plays in the region. It will also aid in understanding the thickness variations in the sediment overburden for source rock and maturity analysis. CGG's advanced broadband processing workflow will increase the resolution and improve the characterization of the turbidite systems that represent potential exploration targets. The low frequencies delivered will provide deep penetration to enhance understanding of the nature of the deep crust. New insights from this survey will expand and update CGG's current JumpStart™ integrated geoscience package.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'This survey marks a continuation of our long-term successful partnership with the Gabonese Republic's Ministry of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons to support and promote the potential of Gabon's deep waters. Our comprehensive package of state-of-the-art subsurface imaging and high-value geoscience studies is a strategic resource to explore Gabon's deepwater Atlantic margin. Exploration teams can evaluate opportunities in this highly prospective region in less time and with more confidence, for faster, safer and better drilling decisions.'

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 08:43:02 UTC
