CGG

(CGG)
CGG : Sercel Launches GPR – A Game-Changing New Ocean Bottom Node

09/16/2019
Sercel Launches GPR - A Game-Changing New Ocean Bottom Node

Paris, France - September 16, 2019

CGG announced today the launch by Sercel of GPR, a new Ocean Bottom Node (OBN). GPR leverages the proven high performance of Sercel's QuietSeis® broadband digital sensor technology to collect superior data for accurate seismic imaging compared to data collected by conventional sensors. Sercel has jointly developed GPR in partnership with BGP.

The launch of GPR coincides with the continuing growth and maturity of the global node market and further strengthens CGG's extensive portfolio of innovative products and services, all designed to reduce the risks and increase the success of its clients' reservoir exploration and development efforts.

Sercel and BGP have drawn on their longstanding partnership and complementary seismic expertise and experience to design, develop and deploy GPR. The new node has successfully completed sea trials and valuable input from BGP from the field has ensured GPR's performance is precisely tailored to meet today's industry requirements. It has a compact design and benefits from the fidelity and ultra-quiet performance of QuietSeis as well as flexible deployment options.

Pascal Rouiller, Sercel CEO, said: 'GPR is a significant addition to CGG's preeminence in the growing OBN market. It confirms our commitment to address evolving industry challenges, and through our equipment, geoscience and multi-client strengths, enables us to deliver a unique suite of OBN solutions to our clients. Sercel's launch of GPR provides our clients with an advanced new technology to revitalize exploration and production opportunities in basins across the globe.'


The game-changing GPR Ocean Bottom Node from Sercel (image courtesy of Sercel)
About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
+ 33 1 64 47 38 11
Christophe.barnini@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:21:01 UTC
