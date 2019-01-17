Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG (CGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/17 03:01:05 am
1.505 EUR   -0.40%
2018CGG SA : quaterly earnings release
2018CGG SA : quaterly earnings release
2018CGG SA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CGG : Sercel and Apave Enter Strategic Partnership for Structural Health Monitoring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:39am EST

Paris, France - January 17, 2019

CGG announced today that Sercel has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Apave for the delivery of a structural health monitoring (SHM) solution.

The partnership brings together Sercel's high-end sensor technology and Apave's expertise as a specialist in structural health monitoring. Sercel will also take advantage of Apave's strong international presence to develop an innovative solution for permanent structural monitoring that is designed to help operators of structures and infrastructure around the world with decision-making.

Sercel and Apave aim to bring their solution to market in 2019 and begin commercial deployment in France in early 2020.

Pascal Rouiller, CEO of Sercel, said: 'With the inevitable aging of infrastructure around the world, SHM is a high-potential market and one that is particularly well suited for sensor technologies developed by Sercel. We are delighted to be joining forces with such a major industry player as Apave to bring an innovative solution based on the very latest technology and expertise to operators of structures and infrastructure wherever they are located around the world.'

Jean-Christophe Protais, CEO, APAVE, said: 'Apave and CGG, through its Sercel subsidiary, have entered into a partnership that brings together innovative technology and tried and tested expertise for buildings and infrastructure. Through this alliance we will develop a solution for monitoring the integrity of buildings and structures in real time to prolong their life cycle.'

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'I look forward to Sercel's diversification into structural health monitoring through this strategic partnership with Apave, enabling us to jointly develop a high-tech and innovative monitoring solution.'

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGG
02:39aCGG : Sercel and Apave Enter Strategic Partnership for Structural Health Monitor..
PU
01:31aCGG : Sercel and Apave Enter Strategic Partnership for Structural Health Monitor..
AQ
01/15CGG : Continues to Expand Anadarko Basin Library with New SCOOP/STACK Survey
PU
01/15CGG : Continues to Expand Anadarko Basin Library with New SCOOP/STACK Survey
GL
01/09CGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
PU
01/09CGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
AQ
2018CGG : Sercel Awarded Contract for 100,000-Channel 508XT Land Seismic Acquisition..
PU
2018CGG : Sercel Awarded Contract for 100,000-Channel 508XT Land Seismic Acquisition..
AQ
2018CGG : and OMV Continue Cooperation with Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Center
PU
2018CGG AND OMV : Continue Cooperation with Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Center
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 409 M
EBIT 2018 14,9 M
Net income 2018 375 M
Debt 2018 775 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,05
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,73 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG30.71%1 224
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA49.87%702
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA17.11%378
SPECTRUM ASA17.26%275
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC25.38%55
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA15.00%23
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.