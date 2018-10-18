CGI : partners with Hydro-Québec to launch MILES, a solution to address the root causes of electricity outages before they occur

MILES is an innovative advanced data analytics solution

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has partnered with long-time client Hydro-Québec, which manages the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity across Québec, to launch MILES, an innovative advanced data analytics solution for fault detection, localization and diagnosis designed to generate clear and timely insight on distribution system faults that are the source of outages and/or customer complaints. CGI will be responsible for the industrialization and commercialization of the solution worldwide, as well as for its implementation, support and integration within utility business operations.

MILES' predictive maintenance, fault-location algorithms and advanced data analytics features enable the detection and diagnosis of both permanent and momentary faults, including recurring, hard to identify network issues that are the root cause of many outages and customer complaints.

MILES was developed by Hydro-Québec's industry-leading research institute, IREQ, and has been used by the utility for several years with great success. MILES enables grid operations to deliver timely and accurate information on fault location and probable cause to outage restoration crews. It also improves maintenance planning by providing comprehensive insight on the root cause of outages and customer complaints.

Thorough case studies conducted by Hydro-Québec have demonstrated that MILES' distinctive data analytics features strategically contribute to improving electric network reliability by reducing outage frequency and restoration times. These studies also have highlighted a reduction in customer complaints, as well as significant cost savings generated by reduced crew patrol times and more efficient maintenance and equipment.

MILES integrates with CGI's industry-leading utility-centric software portfolio, which includes our ARM and Pragma solutions, enhancing clients' outage management response and field service operations, and supporting advanced maintenance strategies and monitoring.

"We're excited to partner with CGI in launching a solution that promises to transform how utilities address momentary faults," said Jean Matte, Director of the Hydro-Québec research Institute. "We have been working with CGI for many years, and its extensive information technology/operational technology expertise within the utilities sector, as well as its deep implementation experience, will help utilities everywhere leverage MILES to improve their condition-based maintenance and network reliability strategies."

"We look forward to bringing this innovative solution to utilities worldwide looking to innovate and drive performance," said CGI's Michael Godin, Senior Vice-President, Greater Montreal. "MILES combines data analytics and deep industry experience to revolutionize fault detection for utilities. We're confident MILES will achieve industry-leading stature based on its significant benefits and are proud to be a part of its success."

CGI has a major presence across the Americas, Europe and Australia, with 5,000+ professionals dedicated to the utilities industry. We partner with 250+ electric, water and gas clients worldwide, as well as 8 of the 10 largest utilities in both Europe and North America.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and one of the world's largest hydroelectric power producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. It uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydropower. Its research institute, IREQ, conducts R&D in energy efficiency, energy storage and other energy-related fields. http:/www.hydroquebec.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

