CGI : reports director election results

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oval Room of the Ritz‑Carlton Hotel.

All 14 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % Alain Bouchard 99.61% 0.39% Paule Doré 97.87% 2.13% Richard B. Evans 99.70% 0.30% Julie Godin 97.04% 2.96% Serge Godin 96.42% 3.58% Timothy J. Hearn 99.42% 0.58% André Imbeau 97.24% 2.76% Gilles Labbé 99.67% 0.33% Michael B. Pedersen 99.74% 0.26% Alison Reed 99.83% 0.17% Michael E. Roach 97.12% 2.88% George D. Schindler 99.27% 0.73% Kathy N. Waller 99.37% 0.63% Joakim Westh 99.60% 0.40%

