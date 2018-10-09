Log in
CGI : to create 300 high-tech jobs in Drummondville focused on digital transformation and innovation

10/09/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

New center of excellence expands CGI's global delivery network of services

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that it will open a center of excellence in the city of Drummondville, within the Centre-du-Québec region, before the end of the year. CGI is planning to create approximately 300 high-tech jobs over the next five years within the center, which will specialize in digital transformation and innovation and primarily target the finance, retail and manufacturing sectors. Through the new center, CGI's clients will realize the benefits of cutting-edge expertise and next-generation technological solutions to step up their shift to digital and adapt to emerging trends.

"We are extremely proud to welcome CGI to Drummondville," said Alexandre Cusson, Mayor of Drummondville and President of the Drummondville Economic Development Corp. "CGI's decision to set up operations in our new-economy industrial park will have a major impact on the development of the regional economy and the creation of specialized jobs in information technology."

"The new center will strengthen our unique client commitment by offering superior quality while at the same time ensuring a strong local presence for our Quebec clients," said CGI Senior Vice-President Michael Godin. "We are proud to contribute actively to the economic growth of Quebec's regions and communities by creating specialized jobs that foster the development of local expertise."

CGI's new center in Drummondville is part of a worldwide network of centers of excellence that focus on key markets and technologies. Through each of these centers, CGI works closely with clients and partners to design leading-edge solutions and services that support our clients' digital transformation, performance, results and growth. The new Drummondville center of excellence is CGI's seventh in Quebec, in addition to centers in Saguenay, Sherbrooke, Quebec City, Shawinigan, Montréal and Gatineau. Within the province, CGI has a network of 7,500 professionals.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-create-300-high-tech-jobs-in-drummondville-focused-on-digital-transformation-and-innovation-300725548.html

SOURCE CGI Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
