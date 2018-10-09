CGI : to propose PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its next auditor

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced that its Board of Directors will recommend that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP serve as the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. This recommendation follows a comprehensive selection process overseen by the Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee and is subject to shareholder approval at its next Annual Meeting in January 2019.

"Ernst & Young have always acted independently and collaboratively. We appreciated their professionalism and contribution over the past several years," said François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, CGI. "The recommendation to appoint a new auditor is in line with global best practices to periodically rotate this function, ensuring the continuity of independence and transparency for our shareholders."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world.



